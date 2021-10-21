19-year-old woman killed in single vehicle rollover near Green Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say one 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover just after midnight on Wednesday.

Meadow Lake, Sask. RCMP officers were called to the scene on Highway 155, about five kilometres north of Green Lake, Sask.

Green Lake is about 300 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

There were three other men in the car who were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said the woman, who is from Meadow Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has been notified.

Initial investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound when it rolled and left the road.

Highway 155 was closed during initial investigation.

Green Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.