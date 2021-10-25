Menu

Traffic

Woman dies after van and train collide in southern Alberta: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:10 pm
One woman died after a collision between a van and a train in Vulcan county Monday morning. View image in full screen
One woman died after a collision between a van and a train in Vulcan county Monday morning. Global News / File

RCMP are investigating after a fatal collision in Vulcan County on Monday morning.

According to a news release, crews were called to Township Road 132 and the railway crossing near Range Road 230 around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 for reports of a crash between a large van and a train.

Authorities believe the van was heading west on Township Road 132 when it was hit by a train that was travelling southbound.

RCMP said the two people in the train were not injured, however, the 52-year-old man driving the van was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 49-year-old female passenger of the van died at the scene.

In addition to RCMP, EMS, CP police and the Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol also attended the scene.

The collision remains under investigation, and the woman’s name will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision site is approximately 160 kilometres southeast of Calgary and 60 kilometres north of Lethbridge.

