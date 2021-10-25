Menu

Crime

Child pornography charges laid following Innisfil sex offence investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:10 pm
More charges have been laid after a man was reported to be committing an indecent act in front of a 14-year-old girl and her mother. View image in full screen
More charges have been laid after a man was reported to be committing an indecent act in front of a 14-year-old girl and her mother. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police have laid additional charges following a sex offence in which a man was reported to be committing an indecent act in public in Innisfil, Ont.

The act was witnessed by a 14-year-old girl and her mother in front of their home in the area of Big Bay Point Road and 25 Sideroad on the night of Sept. 11.

Read more: ‘Can’t believe I fell for this’ — Innisfil man duped by campervan scam, out $9K

As a result of the investigation, Benjamin Danby, 26, from Innisfil, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged.

On Oct. 19, police additionally charged Danby with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, voyeurism, two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Danby is in custody pending a Tuesday bail hearing.

He’s described to be about five-foot-seven in height and about 139 pounds with brown hair, a thin build, a noticeable scar on his left thumb, a tattoo of a bicycle on the inside of his right wrist and a small mole at the left side of his face near his mouth.

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating multiple sextortion scams reported in Innisfil, Bradford

Police are releasing security images with the hopes of obtaining more information concerning the man’s actions over the last few months.

Anyone who had a suspicious interaction or has seen a man matching the accused’s description is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

