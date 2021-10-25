Child pornography charges laid following Innisfil sex offence investigation

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police have laid additional charges following a sex offence in which a man was reported to be committing an indecent act in public in Innisfil, Ont.

The act was witnessed by a 14-year-old girl and her mother in front of their home in the area of Big Bay Point Road and 25 Sideroad on the night of Sept. 11.

As a result of the investigation, Benjamin Danby, 26, from Innisfil, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged.

On Oct. 19, police additionally charged Danby with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, voyeurism, two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Danby is in custody pending a Tuesday bail hearing.

He’s described to be about five-foot-seven in height and about 139 pounds with brown hair, a thin build, a noticeable scar on his left thumb, a tattoo of a bicycle on the inside of his right wrist and a small mole at the left side of his face near his mouth.

Police are releasing security images with the hopes of obtaining more information concerning the man’s actions over the last few months.

Anyone who had a suspicious interaction or has seen a man matching the accused’s description is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

