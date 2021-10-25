COVID-19: 43 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 43 additional COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,915, including 263 deaths.

Local public health also reported 39 new COVID-19 variant cases on Monday, bringing that total to 6,375, including 116 cases that are active.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Innisfil and six are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene and Ramara.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are outbreak-related and four are community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, 10 people are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 29 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,915 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,484 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 597,841 infections, including 9,846 deaths