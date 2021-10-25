Manitoba police search for missing Steinbach man last spotted in Winnipeg

Police are concerned for the well-being of a Steinbach man who was last seen Thursday evening in downtown Winnipeg.
Manitoba RCMP said Artjon Gotting, 32, was last seen wearing a black track suit and white shoes. He’s described as six feet tall and 200 lbs, with short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
