Manitoba police search for missing Steinbach man last spotted in Winnipeg

Police are concerned for the well-being of a Steinbach man who was last seen Thursday evening in downtown Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP said Artjon Gotting, 32, was last seen wearing a black track suit and white shoes. He’s described as six feet tall and 200 lbs, with short hair and brown eyes.

MISSING- Steinbach #rcmpmb are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32yo Artjon Gotting. He was last seen on Oct 21 at 5pm in downtown Wpg. He’s 6’, 200 lbs w brown hair & brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black track suit & white shoes. Have info? Call 204-326-1234 pic.twitter.com/yI4fKLfLvg — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 25, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

