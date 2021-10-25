City of Kingston releases short list of Indigenous names for third crossing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kington has released a short list of Ojibwe or Mohawk names for the long-awaited “third crossing” bridge.

The six names are meant to recognize and honour the region’s Indigenous culture and history and are part of the city’s effort at reconciliation.

This is the city’s largest infrastructure project. The $180-million bridge will span the Cataraqui River and serve as a major link with the city’s east end.

“This is about building bridges, not only from one shore of the Cataraqui to the other, but within our community as we work toward healing,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a statement Monday.

In July 2020, Kingston council committed to naming what has long been known as the city’s third crossing in honour of past and current contributions of Indigenous communities in the region.

The short-listed names were released Monday:

Aazhogan: the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) word for “bridge.”

the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) word for “bridge.” Àhskwa’ :the Kainien’keha (Mohawk) word for “bridge.” This submission was brought forward by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, and was chosen, the city said, to honour Indigenous conventions of naming objects by describing what they are and how they will be used.

:the Kainien’keha (Mohawk) word for “bridge.” This submission was brought forward by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, and was chosen, the city said, to honour Indigenous conventions of naming objects by describing what they are and how they will be used. Nibi: the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) word for “water.”

the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) word for “water.” Ohne:Ka: the Kainien’keha (Mohawk) word for “water.”

the Kainien’keha (Mohawk) word for “water.” Tekarón:yake: means “two Skies” in Kainien’keha (Mohawk).

means “two Skies” in Kainien’keha (Mohawk). Waaban: an Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) word with interpretations relating to the eastern direction where the sun comes up, the dawn of a new day or the morning light.

The city will be running public engagement on the names until Nov. 29.

This will include information sessions, presentations at local schools, resident surveys and an educational campaign.

Along with the First Peoples Group, an Ottawa-based consulting firm hired by the city to help with its reconciliation efforts, the city will then gather the public feedback, and the preferred name will be later presented to council for affirmation.

For more information on the different names, see the city’s website.