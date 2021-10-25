Up to 75 headstones vandalized in cemeteries across Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP say numerous headstones across several cemeteries in Quinte West were defaced over the weekend.

Police received complaints that headstones were spray-painted at the following cemeteries: Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Stockdale Road; St. Georges Cemetery on 2nd Dug Hill Road; Mount Cavalry Cemetery on Byrne Avenue; and Mount Zion Cemetery on Downs Road.

Police say somewhere between 50 and 75 headstones were vandalized. They believe the incidents took place between Friday and Sunday.