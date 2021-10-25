Menu

Canada

Up to 75 headstones vandalized in cemeteries across Quinte West: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 2:34 pm
OPP are investigating a string of acts of vandalism after receiving reports of up to 75 headstones spray painted across Quinte West this past weekend. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a string of acts of vandalism after receiving reports of up to 75 headstones spray painted across Quinte West this past weekend. OPP

The OPP say numerous headstones across several cemeteries in Quinte West were defaced over the weekend.

Police received complaints that headstones were spray-painted at the following cemeteries: Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Stockdale Road; St. Georges Cemetery on 2nd Dug Hill Road; Mount Cavalry Cemetery on Byrne Avenue; and Mount Zion Cemetery on Downs Road.

Read more: Residents rally around cemetery after vandals cause over $150,000 in damages

Police say somewhere between 50 and 75 headstones were vandalized. They believe the incidents took place between Friday and Sunday.

