Health

Kelowna man killed in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 2:05 pm
A serious crash in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon closed the intersection. View image in full screen
A serious crash in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon closed the intersection. Courtesy: Dale Atwood

A 37-year-old Kelowna man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue.

RCMP said at around 1 p.m., they found a white Chevrolet Malibu that was extensively damaged from a crash. There was one person in the car.

Read more: Severe car crash closes downtown Kelowna intersection

“The investigation has determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Richter Street when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes and struck a light standard,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The cause of the collision is under investigation.”

The male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene.

'Shift into Winter': B.C. campaign warning drivers of incoming winter conditions
‘Shift into Winter’: B.C. campaign warning drivers of incoming winter conditions

RCMP said due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Crane crash impacting people, businesses
Crane crash impacting people, businesses – Jul 13, 2021

 

