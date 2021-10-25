Kelowna man killed in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Kelowna man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue.

RCMP said at around 1 p.m., they found a white Chevrolet Malibu that was extensively damaged from a crash. There was one person in the car.

“The investigation has determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Richter Street when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes and struck a light standard,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The cause of the collision is under investigation.”

The male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP said due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

