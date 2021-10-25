Man killed after crash between motorcycle and SUV in Lunenburg County

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County has died, after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV on Sunday.

Lunenburg District RCMP say the collision happened on Hwy. 331 in Conquerall Bank at around 4:40 p.m.

Police say the SUV and motorcycle were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, a Lunenburg County man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The driver later succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The road was closed for about six hours, and the investigation is ongoing.

