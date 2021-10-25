Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed after crash between motorcycle and SUV in Lunenburg County

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 12:56 pm
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision on Hwy. 331 in Conquerall Bank. View image in full screen
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision on Hwy. 331 in Conquerall Bank. File / Global News

A 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County has died, after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV on Sunday.

Lunenburg District RCMP say the collision happened on Hwy. 331 in Conquerall Bank at around 4:40 p.m.

Read more: Miramichi hockey team involved in fatal bus highway collision on way to Fredericton game

Police say the SUV and motorcycle were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, a Lunenburg County man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The driver later succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The road was closed for about six hours, and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle Crash tagFatal motorcycle collision tagConquerall Bank tagNS fatal collision tagLunenbug County fatal collision tagLunenburg County collision tagNova Scotia fatal motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers