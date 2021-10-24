Menu

Canada

Miramichi hockey team involved in fatal bus highway collision on way to Fredericton game

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 4:13 pm
The crash between the Miramichi Timberwolves' bus and a vehicle happened on Hwy 8 in Astle, N.B. View image in full screen
The crash between the Miramichi Timberwolves' bus and a vehicle happened on Hwy 8 in Astle, N.B. Andrew Russell/Twitter

A bus carrying players and staff with the Miramichi Timberwolves hockey team was involved in a fatal collision Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) confirmed the collision happened in Astle, N.B., while the team was on its way to a game in Fredericton.

Read more: St. Stephen Aces hockey team finds new home — as the Fredericton Red Wings

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Griffiths told Global News that the collision between a vehicle and the bus occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Hwy 8.

“The driver of the motor vehicle unfortunately succumbed to their injuries on scene,” he said.

“The investigation is ongoing and … the road will be closed for a little while yet.”

The team had posted on social media earlier in the day that the road game in Fredericton was postponed after an accident involving the bus, but that “everybody on the bus is okay.”

“Those on the bus sustained limited injuries and grief counsellors have been brought in. Further counselling and support will be offered, as requested,” the MHL statement reads.

“The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) offers its condolences to the family of the victim of Sunday’s accident.”

— With a file from Travis Fortnum

