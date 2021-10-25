Peterborough Public Health reports one new COVID-19 case, one ICU admission over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend and a new admission to an intensive care unit, according to data released on Monday morning.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 11:50 a.m., the regional health unit again reported 14 active cases, down from 18 reported on Friday.

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,892 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,892 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,113 — four more since Friday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,113 — four more since Friday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,855 — five more since Friday (1,850). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,855 — five more since Friday (1,850). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 79 – down from 162 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

79 – down from 162 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one new case since Friday’s update. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one additional case since Friday’s update. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one new case since Friday’s update. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one additional case since Friday’s update. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. Outbreaks: An outbreak was declared Friday at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 335 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 335 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

An outbreak was declared Friday at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 335 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 335 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary). Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,434) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (375 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.

75.8 per cent of all cases (1,434) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (375 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 62,450 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Thursday’s update.

More than 62,450 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Thursday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, three charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board again reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Monday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — one less than Friday.

Two cases reported Friday are now resolved at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood. The school had five cases from an outbreak.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 9:10 a.m. Monday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: Two cases — one more since Friday morning’s report. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open.

A case at Norwood District Intermediate School in Norwood has been resolved.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Friday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit will be holding vaccination clinics at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough this week. Clinics include:

Monday, Oct 25: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.