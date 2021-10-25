Ontario reports 326 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 326 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the seven-day average continues to decline. The provincial case total now stands at 597,841.

Of the 326 new cases recorded, the data showed 183 were unvaccinated people, 7 were partially vaccinated people, 95 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 39 cases were recorded in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 31 in York Region, 24 in Ottawa, 20 in Chatham-Kent and 20 in Waterloo Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,846 as no new deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 9,697 vaccines (3,037 for a first shot and 6,660 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.9 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 83.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 584,780 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 369 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,215 — down from the previous day when it was at 3,258, and is down from Oct. 18 when it was at 3,846. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 372, which is down from the week prior when it was 416. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 600.

The government said 18,397 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,079 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.6 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.8 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 163 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 25 from the previous day) with 138 patients in intensive care units (up by one) and 109 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by two).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Due to the weekend and incomplete data the latest numbers come from Saturday. For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 119 were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 36 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 71 were unvaccinated while 6 were partially vaccinated and 16 were fully vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,500 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 20,490 variant cases, which is up by 31 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,503 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,231 variant cases, which is up by 1 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

298,832 people are male — an increase of 163 cases.

296,875 people are female — an increase of 158 cases.

17,047 people are under the age of four — an increase of 24 cases.

31,489 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 62 cases.

53,398 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 35 cases.

224,995 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 88 cases.

167,437 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 70 cases.

77,302 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 38 cases.

26,065 people are 80 and over — an increase of 8 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 101

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 682

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,222

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,834

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 582 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Ontario reported 88 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 74 among students, 13 among staff and one person was not identified. The data was collected between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon — a 24 hour period.

There are 1,159 active infections among both students and staff, a decrease from 1,090 active cases reported Friday.

Two schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,824 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 5 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 13 active cases among long-term care residents and 14 active cases among staff — down by one and down by five, respectively, in the last day.

