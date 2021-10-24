Ferry sailings cancelled, wind warning expanded as ‘bomb cyclone’ hits B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on major routes for Monday, as a second powerful “bomb cyclone” weather system approaches the south coast.

Environment Canada expanded a wind warning already in place for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to include Metro Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

Residents of the city’s southwestern areas, including Richmond and Delta, were warned of southeasterly winds of 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h near the water, forecasted to arrive late overnight and through Monday.

Vancouver Island’s west coast is expected to face the worst of the storm, with winds of 80 km/h, gusting up to 100 km/h.

With the strongest winds forecast to hit the inner coast on Monday, BC Ferries said it was cancelling at least 20 morning and early afternoon sailings on the following routes:

Story continues below advertisement

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen-Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Little River (Comox)-Westview (Powell River)

Travellers should check the BC Ferries service notice website for up to date information.

By 3:30 p.m. Sunday, BC Hydro was reporting close to 20,000 customers without power on the south coast.

The lions share of the early outages were on the Sunshine Coast, with several thousand customers also affected on Vancouver Island, including in Port Renfrew, Port Alberni and Lake Cowichan.

The power company is warning people to keep away from downed lines if they see them but to call 911.

A “bomb cyclone” is a weather phenomenon involving a low-pressure system that intensifies by rapidly dropping more than 24 millibars in pressure in under 24 hours, according to Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

A similar system formed off B.C.’s coast on Thursday, though remained off-shore for the most part.