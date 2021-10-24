Menu

Canada

LifeLabs, union come to tentative agreement, averting further job action

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'LifeLabs’ workers rally in Burnaby' LifeLabs’ workers rally in Burnaby
Unionized workers at LifeLabs' B.C. operations kicked off job action Saturday, after entering a legal strike position Friday night. Paul Johnson reports.

LifeLabs and its unionized workers have come to a tentative three-year contract agreement, less than 48 hours after the union entered a legal strike position.

The BC General Employees Union began job action on Saturday consisting of an overtime ban and work-to-rule campaign.

Read more: Unionized LifeLabs B.C. workers begin overtime ban, work-to-rule

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Saturday evening and LifeLabs confirmed the deal on Sunday, the details of which have yet to be unveiled.

The union says the agreement will be presented to members on Monday, who will still need to vote to ratify it.

The BCGEU says the overtime ban and work-to-rule campaign will be suspended until members vote.

According to the union, wages and benefits were the key points of dispute.

The BCGEU represents about 1,550 LifeLabs employees, who it says have been without a contract since March.

LifeLabs is the largest provider of medical laboratory services to the province and was deemed an essential service by the BC Labour Relations Board as the contract dispute escalated.

With files from the Canadian Press

