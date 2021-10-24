Saskatoon police respond to collision, two people sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were sent to hospital on Saturday night after a vehicle collision on the 400 block of 22nd Street West.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. Oct. 23. A northbound vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing 22nd Street, police said.

The two people taken to hospital suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: 6 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into TTC bus in North York

Traffic on the westbound lanes of 22nd Street was initially down to one lane as a police collision analyst detail investigated, but the restrictions have since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement