Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police respond to collision, two people sent to hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 1:47 pm
The two people taken to hospital suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. . View image in full screen
The two people taken to hospital suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. . File / Global News

Two people were sent to hospital on Saturday night after a vehicle collision on the 400 block of 22nd Street West.

Read more: Regina police investigating collision, 1 pedestrian sent to hospital

Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. Oct. 23. A northbound vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing 22nd Street, police said.

The two people taken to hospital suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: 6 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into TTC bus in North York

Traffic on the westbound lanes of 22nd Street was initially down to one lane as a police collision analyst detail investigated, but the restrictions have since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Three people killed in collision near Berens River' Three people killed in collision near Berens River
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagCar crash tagSPS tag22nd Street West tagCAR COLLISION tagcollision analyst detail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers