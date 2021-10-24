Saskatoon police respond to collision, two people sent to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital on Saturday night after a vehicle collision on the 400 block of 22nd Street West.
Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. Oct. 23. A northbound vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing 22nd Street, police said.
The two people taken to hospital suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic on the westbound lanes of 22nd Street was initially down to one lane as a police collision analyst detail investigated, but the restrictions have since been lifted.
