6 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into TTC bus in North York

Six people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a vehicle crashed into a TTC bus in North York late Friday, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard, east of Allen Road, around 11:20 p.m.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a black Mercedes was being driven west on Wilson Avenue at a high speed when the driver lost control, entered the eastbound lanes and crashed into a TTC bus.
The spokesperson said an occupant of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a total of six people were taken to hospital, including a male victim around 18 years of age who was in critical condition and a second male patient who suffered serious injuries.
Four others were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on what charges, if any, may be laid.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.
