Crime

Toronto police investigating after 3 people injured in shootings

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 10:15 am
Police at the scene of a shooting near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after three people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday.

Police said they were first called at 3 a.m. to the area of Highway 427 and Eglinton Avenue.

A teen was seriously injured after he was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was determined that the shooting happened in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads.

Read more: Daylight shooting marks 3rd homicide investigation in Toronto in less than 24 hours

A white car reportedly fled the scene in the direction of Highway 427 with the suspects inside.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a white vehicle fleeing at high speed to contact investigators.

Police are also investigating after a woman made her own way to hospital after being shot.

Police said they were called at 5 a.m. The woman was determined to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 men dead after separate shootings in Toronto, police say

Officers are still trying to determine where she was shot.

The third incident happened in the Eglinton and Oakwood avenues area.

Police said they were called there at 7:44 a.m. for reports of a man having been shot near or inside a restaurant.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

