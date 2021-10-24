Toronto police investigating after 3 people injured in shootings

Toronto police are investigating after three people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday.
Police said they were first called at 3 a.m. to the area of Highway 427 and Eglinton Avenue.
A teen was seriously injured after he was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it was determined that the shooting happened in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads.
A white car reportedly fled the scene in the direction of Highway 427 with the suspects inside.
Officers are asking anyone who saw a white vehicle fleeing at high speed to contact investigators.
Police are also investigating after a woman made her own way to hospital after being shot.
Police said they were called at 5 a.m. The woman was determined to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still trying to determine where she was shot.
The third incident happened in the Eglinton and Oakwood avenues area.
Police said they were called there at 7:44 a.m. for reports of a man having been shot near or inside a restaurant.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
