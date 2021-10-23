Wind warnings issued as second ‘bomb cyclone’ approaches B.C. coast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of B.C.’s South Coast as a second “bomb cyclone” approaches off the Pacific Ocean.

The warnings apply to the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and eastern and western Vancouver Island. Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and northern Vancouver Island remained under special weather statements.

The strongest winds were forecast for Western Vancouver Island, with winds between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, while other areas covered by warnings were forecast to get winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90.

Rain and strong winds are expected to arrive Sunday morning, and strengthen throughout the day and overnight, with the strongest winds expected for Metro Vancouver on Monday morning.

A “bomb cyclone” is a weather phenomenon involving a low-pressure system that intensifies by rapidly dropping more than 24 millibars in pressure in under 24 hours, according to Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

A similar system formed off B.C.’s coast on Thursday, though remained off-shore for the most part.

Despite that, Category 2 hurricane-strength winds of up to 161 km/h were recorded inland on Vancouver Island’s northwest coast.