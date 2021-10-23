Menu

Crime

Homicide team deployed after New Westminster street fight leaves man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 4:34 pm
Police tape at the scene of a fight in New Westminster that police say left one man dead. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of a fight in New Westminster that police say left one man dead. Global News

Homicide investigators were deployed to New Westminster on Saturday, where a man died following a fight on the street.

New Westminster police said officers were called to the area of Bole and Maple streets to reports of two men fighting.

A man suffering “significant injuries” was taken to Royal Columbian hospital, where he subsequently died, police said.

Read more: IHIT deployed to New Westminster, B.C. for death of 1-year-old child

Images from the scene showed evidence markers placed along a residential street and sidewalk, as well as medical debris strewn between two parked cars.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation has assumed conduct of the case.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed or heard the altercation, or who has video shot in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey
Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey – Oct 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
