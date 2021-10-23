Homicide team deployed after New Westminster street fight leaves man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were deployed to New Westminster on Saturday, where a man died following a fight on the street.

New Westminster police said officers were called to the area of Bole and Maple streets to reports of two men fighting.

A man suffering “significant injuries” was taken to Royal Columbian hospital, where he subsequently died, police said.

Images from the scene showed evidence markers placed along a residential street and sidewalk, as well as medical debris strewn between two parked cars.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation has assumed conduct of the case.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed or heard the altercation, or who has video shot in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey Homicide investigators dealing with shooting in Surrey – Oct 6, 2021