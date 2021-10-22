Menu

Traffic

The city of Kingston offering ‘slow down’ lawn signs to calm speeding traffic

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 3:45 pm
As part of the city's traffic calming measures, Kingston residents can now pick up 'slow down' signs from either city Hall or the INVISTA Centre. View image in full screen
As part of the city's traffic calming measures, Kingston residents can now pick up 'slow down' signs from either city Hall or the INVISTA Centre. Global News

The city of Kingston, Ont., is encouraging residents to plant lawn signs this fall that urge drivers to slow down.

The city is offering free signs to anyone who wants one to put in their front yard.

They can be picked up at the INVISTA Centre or City Hall, while supplies last.

Read more: City of Kingston to engage with public, councillors in reviewing traffic-calming measures

Speeding through residential neighbourhoods is a common complaint among constituents.

While lawn signs may not solve the problem, city officials say it’s part of a broader traffic calming strategy.

Click to play video: 'Kingston taking stock of traffic calming' Kingston taking stock of traffic calming
Kingston taking stock of traffic calming – Oct 21, 2020
