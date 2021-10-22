The city of Kingston offering ‘slow down’ lawn signs to calm speeding traffic

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston, Ont., is encouraging residents to plant lawn signs this fall that urge drivers to slow down.

The city is offering free signs to anyone who wants one to put in their front yard.

They can be picked up at the INVISTA Centre or City Hall, while supplies last.

Speeding through residential neighbourhoods is a common complaint among constituents.

While lawn signs may not solve the problem, city officials say it’s part of a broader traffic calming strategy.

1:53 Kingston taking stock of traffic calming Kingston taking stock of traffic calming – Oct 21, 2020