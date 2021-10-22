Menu

Crime

Police investigate fatal shooting of horse in B.C. Interior, appeal for tips

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 2:22 pm
A wild horse stallion looks on while grazing Crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. View image in full screen
A wild horse stallion looks on while grazing Crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment in B.C.’s Southern Interior is reaching out to the public in the hopes of finding the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a horse.

On Oct. 9, Staff Sgt. Scott West said Mounties were called to a property in the 800 block of Grandview Bench Road regarding a report that a firearm had been used to kill the mammal.

The shooting was reported by the horse’s owner, police said.

We are working closely with the BC SPCA in the investigation but need public assistance to help advance it, West said in a statement issued on Oct. 21.

If you were in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road between 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 and/or have any information which may help with this investigation, we are asking you to call us.

The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044.

The BC SPCA said its animal protection department is investigating the complaint, but it’s too early to issue a comment.

