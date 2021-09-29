Bullet hole found in Salmon Arm, B.C. home; RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm, B.C., are investigating after an area resident reported a bullet hole in his home.

According to police, the resident arrived home and heard what he thought may have been a gunshot.

The incident wasn’t reported. However, the next day, he located what he thought was a bullet hole in his home.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers responded and have canvassed the area.

“Investigators have determined that there was a dark car in the area around the time of the event, and would like to speak to the driver or occupants of that vehicle,” said police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said if you witnessed this event, or saw that vehicle along the 3300 block of 10th Ave. ND, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250‐832‐6044 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

View image in full screen RCMP vehicle. File / Global News