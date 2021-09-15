Man arrested, ‘significant’ amount of drugs seized in vacant home, say Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm, B.C., man was arrested earlier this month, police say, after he was found unlawfully inside a vacant home.

RCMP say the 27-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 2, around 3 p.m., after officers responded to a residence on Highway 97B.

Police were told the home was supposed to be vacant, but that someone was inside and had barricaded the door.

“When police arrived to investigate, they found a male in the residence who was unlawfully in the home,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The male was arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order.”

Police say a subsequent search resulted in officers finding an imitation handgun, bear spray, a knife, a collapsible baton and suspected illegal drugs — fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and pills.

Police say the suspected drugs will be analyzed to confirm what they are, adding the quantities seized were “significant.”

RCMP added the man was released, and that the investigation is still underway.

