Surveillance video helps Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen tools worth $15K

Video surveillance helped recover more than $15,000 in tools that were stolen earlier this month, say Salmon Arm RCMP.

According to police, the tools were stolen from a construction site during the morning of Sept. 2, with the owner providing a good description of what was pilfered.

“Investigators were able to locate video from a nearby residence that showed a vehicle in the area,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The attending officers recognized the vehicle, a green Suzuki SUV, and went to the residence of the registered owner.”

Police say officers spoke to the resident after locating the SUV on the property.

“Someone had put all of the tools in a shed on the property where police recovered them,” said RCMP. “The officers were able to call the owner of the tools and reunite him with his equipment.”

Police noted that while charges aren’t expected in this case, they were happy to return the stolen tools so work could continue.

