COVID-19: HKPR reports new 5 new cases; outbreak lifted at Cobourg retirement home

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 and lifted an outbreak over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday.

Three of the five cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and the remaining two were reported in Northumberland County. The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction increased to 14, up from 12 reported on Wednesday (no updates are provided on Thursdays).

Nine of the active cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged) while five are in Northumberland County (two more). There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

The health unit reports that an outbreak declared Oct. 13 is over at Palisade Gardens Retirement Community in Cobourg. The home reported three staff members had tested positive but said Thursday they have fully recovered.

“Fully vaccinated visitors are now permitted in the building with screening protocols in place,” stated manager Micki McLean on Thursday. “All activities, both indoor and out, will resume as of today and the dining room is now open for meals.”

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Resolved cases: 2,408 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,485 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,408 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,485 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 944 — unchanged since Wednesday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 368 in Northumberland County (one more since Monday) and 54 in Haliburton County.

944 — unchanged since Wednesday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 368 in Northumberland County (one more since Monday) and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 90 — up from 21 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes four of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

90 — up from 21 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes four of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Wednesday. The 91st case reported Monday was the first since Sept. 29. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Wednesday. The 91st case reported Monday was the first since Sept. 29. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 234,884 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 1,581 reported since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 1:35 p.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story on Tuesday.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit’s office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics this weekend:

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 23: Keeler Centre (80 Division St.) in Colborne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.