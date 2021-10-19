COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health unit reports 82% of residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than 82 per cent of eligible residents within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by the health unit.

In its weekly vaccination rate data released late Monday, the health unit — which serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County — reported the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.7 per cent — up from 86.3 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.1 per cent; men 85. 1 per cent)

86.7 per cent — up from 86.3 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.1 per cent; men 85. 1 per cent) Two doses (fully vaccinated): 82.3 per cent — up from 81.5 per cent on Oct. 11 (female 84 per cent; male 80.3 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 87.2 per cent — up from 86.7 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.5 per cent; men 85.5 per cent)

87.2 per cent — up from 86.7 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.5 per cent; men 85.5 per cent) Two doses: 82.8 per cent — up from 82.1 per cent on Oct. 4 (women 85 per cent; men 80.7 per cent)

Story continues below advertisement

Other data:

First dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 627 (the week prior there were 544 first doses administered)

Over the past four weeks: 3,191

To date: 148,983

Second dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 1,478 (the week prior there were 1,683 second doses administered)

Over the past four weeks: 7,550

To date: 141,340

Fully vaccinated coverage rate by age group within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Age 12-17 : Approximately 74 per cent (female 73.7 per cent; male 73.8 per cent)

: Approximately 74 per cent (female 73.7 per cent; male 73.8 per cent) Age 18-29 : Approximately 70 per cent (female 74.3 per cent; male 65.8 per cent)

: Approximately 70 per cent (female 74.3 per cent; male 65.8 per cent) Age 30-39 : Approximately 80.7 per cent (female 84.4 per cent; male 76.9 per cent)

: Approximately 80.7 per cent (female 84.4 per cent; male 76.9 per cent) Age 40-49 : Approximately 85.4 per cent (female 87.9 per cent; male 82.3 per cent)

: Approximately 85.4 per cent (female 87.9 per cent; male 82.3 per cent) Age 50-59 : Approximately 78.3 per cent (female 81.5 per cent; male 75 per cent)

: Approximately 78.3 per cent (female 81.5 per cent; male 75 per cent) Age 60-69 : Approximately 91.5 per cent (female 92.3 per cent; male 90.7 per cent)

: Approximately 91.5 per cent (female 92.3 per cent; male 90.7 per cent) Age 70-79 : Approximately 88.4 per cent (female 86.5 per cent; male 90.5 per cent)

: Approximately 88.4 per cent (female 86.5 per cent; male 90.5 per cent) Age 80+: Approximately 80.5 per cent (female 81.8 per cent; male 78.2 per cent)

As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction. No updates are issued on Tuesdays.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Tuesday afternoon after the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported a case resolved at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg.

Story continues below advertisement

Clinics

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit’s office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and on Friday, Oct. 22.

Read more: HKPR District Health Unit enforcing public health guidelines

Story continues below advertisement

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics this week:

Northumberland County:

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Keeler Centre (80 Division St.) in Colborne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Haliburton County:

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Stanhope Fire Hall (1123 North Shore Rd.) in Algonquin Highlands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic

Stanhope Fire Hall (1123 North Shore Rd.) in Algonquin Highlands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic Thursday, Oct. 21: Oxtongue Lake Fire Hall (3979 Hwy. 60) in Dwight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

Advertisement