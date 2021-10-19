COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health unit reports 82% of residents fully vaccinated

More than 82 per cent of eligible residents within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by the health unit.
In its weekly vaccination rate data released late Monday, the health unit — which serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County — reported the following data:
All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):
- Single dose: 86.7 per cent — up from 86.3 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.1 per cent; men 85. 1 per cent)
- Two doses (fully vaccinated): 82.3 per cent — up from 81.5 per cent on Oct. 11 (female 84 per cent; male 80.3 per cent)
Adults (age 18 and up):
- One dose: 87.2 per cent — up from 86.7 per cent on Oct. 11 (women 88.5 per cent; men 85.5 per cent)
- Two doses: 82.8 per cent — up from 82.1 per cent on Oct. 4 (women 85 per cent; men 80.7 per cent)
Other data:
First dose received by residents:
- Over the past seven days: 627 (the week prior there were 544 first doses administered)
- Over the past four weeks: 3,191
- To date: 148,983
Second dose received by residents:
- Over the past seven days: 1,478 (the week prior there were 1,683 second doses administered)
- Over the past four weeks: 7,550
- To date: 141,340
Fully vaccinated coverage rate by age group within the health unit’s jurisdiction:
- Age 12-17: Approximately 74 per cent (female 73.7 per cent; male 73.8 per cent)
- Age 18-29: Approximately 70 per cent (female 74.3 per cent; male 65.8 per cent)
- Age 30-39: Approximately 80.7 per cent (female 84.4 per cent; male 76.9 per cent)
- Age 40-49: Approximately 85.4 per cent (female 87.9 per cent; male 82.3 per cent)
- Age 50-59: Approximately 78.3 per cent (female 81.5 per cent; male 75 per cent)
- Age 60-69: Approximately 91.5 per cent (female 92.3 per cent; male 90.7 per cent)
- Age 70-79: Approximately 88.4 per cent (female 86.5 per cent; male 90.5 per cent)
- Age 80+: Approximately 80.5 per cent (female 81.8 per cent; male 78.2 per cent)
As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction. No updates are issued on Tuesdays.
There are no active cases of COVID-19 in schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Tuesday afternoon after the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported a case resolved at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg.
Clinics
Upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit’s office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and on Friday, Oct. 22.
Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics this week:
Northumberland County:
- Wednesday, Oct. 20: Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 23: Keeler Centre (80 Division St.) in Colborne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Haliburton County:
- Tuesday, Oct. 19: Stanhope Fire Hall (1123 North Shore Rd.) in Algonquin Highlands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic
- Thursday, Oct. 21: Oxtongue Lake Fire Hall (3979 Hwy. 60) in Dwight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic
Visit Ontario's pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.
