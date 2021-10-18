COVID-19: 2 new cases in Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County, 10 active cases for HKPR

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but a drop in active cases, according to data released Monday afternoon.

Two new cases were reported in both Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction dipped to 10 from the 13 cases reported on Friday. The active cases are evenly divided between Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Outbreaks : One active — Palisade Gardens Retirement Community in Cobourg. Declared Oct. 13, the home reported three staff members had tested positive.

: One active — Palisade Gardens Retirement Community in Cobourg. Declared Oct. 13, the home reported three staff members had tested positive. Resolved cases: 2,400 — an additional seven cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,473 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,400 — an additional seven cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,473 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 943 — four more since Friday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 367 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

943 — four more since Friday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 367 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 33 — down from 75 reported on Friday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

33 — down from 75 reported on Friday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There are currently no hospitalized cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There are currently no hospitalized cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 233,303 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 2653 reported since Friday’s update.

We understand you may still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Get the most accurate COVID-19 info by asking your questions directly to a doctor or nurse: https://t.co/EcV5h8dGPi #GetTheFacts — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) October 18, 2021

School cases

School boards as of 2:30 p.m. Monday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data early Tuesday afternoon, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit’s office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Tuesday, Oct. 19 and on Friday, Oct. 22.

A school vaccination clinic — open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students, staff, parents, family members and members of the community — will be held:

Monday, Oct. 18:

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (260 Angeline St. S.) inLindsay)

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School (1050 Birchwood Trail) in Cobourg)

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics this week:

Northumberland County:

Wednesday, Oct. 20 : Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Keeler Centre (80 Division St.) in Colborne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Haliburton County:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 : Stanhope Fire Hall (1123 North Shore Rd.) in Algonquin Highlands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic

: Stanhope Fire Hall (1123 North Shore Rd.) in Algonquin Highlands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic Thursday, Oct. 21: Oxtongue Lake Fire Hall (3979 Hwy 60) in Dwight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

