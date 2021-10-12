Menu

Canada
October 12 2021 5:38pm
02:06

COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools

The results of a new study show most Canadians support a mask mandate in schools. But as Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, opposition to the measure is strongest in Quebec as well as the Prairies.

