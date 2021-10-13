Quebec registers 512 new cases, 7 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 512 new cases and the deaths of seven more people Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Health officials say hospitalizations related to the pandemic rose by seven to 298. This comes after 21 patients were admitted and 14 were discharged.

This includes 75 people in intensive care units across the province, an increase of three compared with the previous day.

The immunization rollout saw another 9,336 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24-hour period. More than 13 million shots have been given to date in Quebec.

The latest screening information shows 26,148 tests were carried out Monday.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported a total of 417,188 COVID-19 cases. The health crisis has killed 11,429 Quebecers to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, surpassed 400,777 as of Wednesday.