Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wearing a mask won’t affect children’s performance on the ice: USask study

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 10:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools' COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools
The results of a new study show most Canadians support a mask mandate in schools. But as Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, opposition to the measure is strongest in Quebec as well as the Prairies – Oct 12, 2021

Wearing a surgical mask during hockey will not impact children’s performance, according to a new study from the University of Saskatchewan amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study looked at the effect mask wearing had on youth hockey players between the ages of nine and 14.

Read more: Saskatchewan premier apologizes to those left without health care due to COVID-19

“COVID-19 is quite easily transmitted during hockey,” said principal investigator Phil Chilibeck.

“The players are playing close to each other, they’re breathing hard, and the arenas don’t have that great of ventilation.”

Click to play video: 'NDP, doctors slam Saskatchewan government’s COVID-19 response' NDP, doctors slam Saskatchewan government’s COVID-19 response
NDP, doctors slam Saskatchewan government’s COVID-19 response

Researchers found wearing a mask didn’t negatively affect players’ performance on the ice, and didn’t have much impact on their physiology.

Story continues below advertisement

“A little bit lower oxygen levels at the muscle but not enough to impact their performance,” Chilibeck noted.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s top doctor named in alleged email threat

However, he said some participants reported they felt like they were exercising harder.

“If they’re wearing masks while playing hockey, that’s something to consider. Maybe a coach would want to implement a shorter shift for those players,” he said.

Researchers said they hope the study encourages players, especially those unvaccinated, to mask up while taking part in the game.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan haunted house providing top-notch scares for Halloween enthusiasts' Saskatchewan haunted house providing top-notch scares for Halloween enthusiasts
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHockey tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagnovel coronavirus tagmask tagUSask tagIce Hockey tagmasking tagYouth Hockey tagSaskatchewan Hockey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers