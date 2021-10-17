Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Bushwakker Brewing Company
October 17 2021 6:34pm
01:32

Regina man proposes to girlfriend at traditional keg tapping

Sean Barschel took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend at a traditional keg tapping at Bushwakker Brewpub in Regina.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.