Regina couple celebrating ‘tapping of the keg’ marriage proposal

A newly engaged couple in Regina is celebrating their unique proposal.

Sean Barschel and his fiancée, Cara Hull, have been together for just over seven years. Barschel was a bartender at Bushwakker Brewpub in Regina.

“It’s always been a bit of a special place for us. I know Cara would come visit me while working shifts there and it became a place that we just always liked coming to because we got along with all of the staff,” Barschel said.

The couple celebrated many special moments at the Bushwakker, from Valentine’s Days to birthdays, and now they’ll have another special memory to cherish.

“With COVID going on, I thought it might be the perfect place to propose and have a few of our family and friends present at the same time,” Barschel added.

The Bushwakker does a small specialty keg tapping on the first Friday of every month, Barschel explained.

“So I approached my old bar manager and asked him, ‘what do you think of doing a keg of this beer?’ and he says, ‘OK, well, why?’ I said, ‘well, it’s my (now fiancée’s) favourite beer, so I’m thinking of proposing to her on that day here at the Bushwakker,’” Barschel explained.

He was even able to invite a few family and friends without Hull noticing something was up.

“I had no clue,” Hull said.

“It’s something that we’ve done before in the past and I was like, ‘oh this sounds great.’ He mentioned it was going to be a really good beer, so I was really excited. I got off work and rushed to the Bushwakker and ran into a couple of people we knew and I was like, ‘oh, this is great we all get to hang out,’ but I had no idea.”

Hull said at first she was glad she didn’t break her now-fiancé’s hand while tapping the keg, then she turned around to see him on one knee.

Her favourite song, Somebody to Love by Queen, started playing.

“It was just such a perfect moment. Even talking about it now my heart flutters,” Hull said.

Barschel said it’s been surreal and the engagement topped with the couple buying a house makes for a lot of good things happening in their lives.

The whole engagement was captured on a GoPro camera that was mounted on top of the keg.

Barschel said a camera is typical for tapping the keg at Bushwakker so it didn’t catch anyone, including Hull, off guard.

There are no big plans for a wedding right now, Hull says they are just enjoying the moment.