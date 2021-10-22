Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

In what sounds like a scene out of a Hollywood horror movie, Guelph police say a machete-wielding clown was arrested early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business near Willow and Dawson roads at around 2:30 a.m. for reports that a man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete dragged another man outside.

The victim was able to break free and escape, police said in a news release.

“Officers arrived quickly and located a male wearing a clown mask riding a bicycle with what appeared to be a machete sticking out of his backpack,” police said.

“Officers pursued him on foot and eventually were able to stop the subject. A witness reported seeing him discard a machete approximately 30 inches in length as he was fleeing.”

The service added that the altercation in the business was over drugs.

While searching the man, police said officers found a large chunk of suspected pink fentanyl worth about $450, two cellphones, a digital scale, small plastic baggies and $200 cash.

A stolen debit card and driver’s licence were also found on him, and the machete was also recovered, police said.

A 36-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen identity documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

