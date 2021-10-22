Menu

Crime

Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 12:35 pm
Clown masks are displayed at the Fantasy Costumes HDQ store in Chicago, Illinois. View image in full screen
Clown masks are displayed at the Fantasy Costumes HDQ store in Chicago, Illinois. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

In what sounds like a scene out of a Hollywood horror movie, Guelph police say a machete-wielding clown was arrested early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business near Willow and Dawson roads at around 2:30 a.m. for reports that a man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete dragged another man outside.

The victim was able to break free and escape, police said in a news release.

“Officers arrived quickly and located a male wearing a clown mask riding a bicycle with what appeared to be a machete sticking out of his backpack,” police said.

“Officers pursued him on foot and eventually were able to stop the subject. A witness reported seeing him discard a machete approximately 30 inches in length as he was fleeing.”

The service added that the altercation in the business was over drugs.

Click to play video: 'Retailers pull clown costumes, masks' Retailers pull clown costumes, masks
Retailers pull clown costumes, masks – Oct 19, 2016

While searching the man, police said officers found a large chunk of suspected pink fentanyl worth about $450, two cellphones, a digital scale, small plastic baggies and $200 cash.

A stolen debit card and driver’s licence were also found on him, and the machete was also recovered, police said.

A 36-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen identity documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

