Shorthanded Jets down Ducks for first win of the season

No Mark Scheifele, no Blake Wheeler, no problem for the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener Thursday night.

With two-thirds of their top line in COVID protocol, others were forced to step up and did so in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the first win for Winnipeg in the young season.

In front of a nearly full house at Canada Life Centre, the night got off to a rocky start for the home side. Paul Stastny was called for hooking just 77 seconds in and Troy Terry made them pay, the eighth power play goal allowed on the season for the Jets.

But less than two minutes later, Pierre-Luc Dubois finished off a beautiful passing sequence, tucking his third of the season past John Gibson to tie the game. Dubois was skating on a line with Kyle Connor and Evgeny Svechnikov, who helped set up the goal.

Early in the second, the Jets would strike again. A great slap-pass from Nate Schmidt found Andrew Copp on the doorstep for his third goal of the campaign, giving the Jets a lead they would not relinquish.

The trend of scoring early in periods continued in the third. Late in a power play, Josh Morrissey rifled his second of the season past Gibson to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

Connor’s fourth of the season into an empty net helped seal the deal before he beat Gibson with 74 seconds left for his fifth, after which a number of confused fans (who hadn’t been at an NHL game in a long time) threw hats on the ice, somehow thinking Connor had a hat-trick.

Connor Hellebuyck was busy again in securing two points for the Jets, stopping 38 shots. His American counterpart Gibson made 22 saves in the loss.

The announced attendance for the first full capacity home game since March 9, 2020 was 13,886.

The Jets are back in action Saturday night at home against the Nashville Predators. Pregame show begins at 4 p.m. on Power 97 with the puck dropping shortly after 6 p.m.