Tackling racial bullying at Saskatoon schools

Winston Blake says schools need to take an adjusted approach when it comes to dealing with discrimination.

The Restorative Action Program (RAP) runs in nine Saskatoon high schools and has grown, thanks to students recognizing the issues they’re facing.

“I think because the fact that they feel comfortable coming forward to do that, that provides us the opportunity to say that there is a need for us to be able to respond to those young people,” Blake said.

“But more importantly, a need to be able to ensure that when those responses are given by us, they are leading towards good solutions.”

The executive director of RAP added nearly half of the program’s 8,000 students self-identify as needing assistance from the program.

The Angus Reid Institute reports more than half of Canada’s students are aware of racial and ethnic bullying in their schools.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said it has introduced diversity and inclusivity training, giving several thousand teachers skills on how to introduce anti-discrimination into their lesson plans.

“Done correctly, and as we know, our teachers are extremely professional but it’s become part of the day-to-day environment in classrooms, thanks to the commitment from numerous stakeholders involved in public education,” STF learning director Shaun McEachern said.

The Angus Reid poll found that Indigenous students are more than twice as likely to be victims of this kind of bullying, while visible minorities are more than three times. Around a quarter of the students who said they were targets for bullying based on their race, noted their teachers ignored the problem or were unaware of it.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Education said Saskatchewan’s curricula provides opportunities for students to nurture meaningful relationships and respect diverse beliefs and practices. It also offers funding to programs like RAP.

“Schools do an amazing job in educating our young people, and we are so many times demanding for them to actually take care of the social and emotional needs of young people,” Blake said.

“We have to recognize that that responsibility cannot be theirs alone. It should not be theirs alone.”

The Angus Reid Institute noted it had a smaller sample size than normal, pulling fewer than 900 students.

