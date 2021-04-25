Menu

Canada

Calls for change erupt after videos showing boys attacked in central Alberta emerge

By Chris Chacon Global News
Click to play video: 'Calls for change after videos showing boys attacked in central Alberta emerge' Calls for change after videos showing boys attacked in central Alberta emerge
WARNING: The video in this story may be disturbing to some. A pair of violent attacks involving youth captured on video is raising concerns about issues of bullying in central Alberta communities. Chris Chacon reports.

Two violent attacks involving youth captured on video are raising concerns about issues of bullying in central Alberta communities.

It was an Easter Sunday that Jennifer Sears said she will never forget. It was the day her 13-year-old son Jesse was violently attacked at a Fort Saskatchewan skate park.

“Horrified. I can’t believe that someone would just do this to another human being. I don’t understand why,” Sears said.

“He was asked to come over to the skate park, and his friend was standing there videotaping and has the video running even before the child walks up behind my child and struck him.”

Read more: Calgary Board of Education facing lawsuit over 9-year-old student who died by suicide

As soon as she found out, she called police and sought medical help.

“We were taken to the hospital, to the Stolleryy, where he was assessed and put in a neck brace for two weeks and then to be reassessed by a neurosurgeon,” Sears said.

No charges were laid. RCMP and the family said steps are in the works to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

The family said Jesse is still shaken but overall is doing better.

To create further awareness, an anti-bullying biker group held a ride near the skate park Sunday.

“We’re just here to spread awareness that bullying shouldn’t be tolerated,” president of Bullying Enns Steve Enns said.

Read more: Transgender boy bullied at Edmonton school speaks out: ‘They just need to learn’

Another shocking video made the rounds on social media, showing a Black student being attacked on April 16 by a few Rosslyn School students and others who were not from the school.

In a tweet, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson wrote: “I’m extremely disturbed by the footage of Pazo’s attack. I’m glad to hear that Edmonton police and the Edmonton Public Schools are investigating. My hope is that the family finds justice soon.”

In a release, Edmonton Public Schools superintendent Darrel Roberston wrote: “There is no place for these kinds of actions or language in our schools or community. We must continue to work together as a community and as a school division towards the elimination of systemic racism and violence.”

As for Jesse, he hopes his story will help make a difference.

“He’s nervous from this incident but wants to help to raise the awareness,” Sears said.

