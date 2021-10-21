92 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday, most in Southern Health

Manitoba reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the largest concentration being in Southern Health and among people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Southern Health accounted for 47 of the infections, of which 34 were individuals not fully immunized.

There were 21 cases in Northern Health, 15 in Winnipeg, seven in Prairie Mountain and two in Interlake-Eastern. More than 70 per cent of Thursday’s cases were in those without two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province didn’t report any new deaths Thursday but released more information on four deaths that occurred in the last two days. All deaths were linked to an unspecified variant of concern, including a man in his 50s from Northern Health, a woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain and a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg — all reported Tuesday — along with a man in his 80s from Southern Health whose death was reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll now sits at 1,235.

Manitoba now counts 926 active cases, 56 of whom are infectious in hospital, including 17 in ICU. A total of 87 Manitobans are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

Northern Health accounts for more than 38 per cent of the province’s active cases with Southern Health accounting for around 26 per cent, while having Manitoba’s lowest vaccine uptake at 67.5 per cent.

Province-wide, more than 86 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 83 per cent have received two.

The provincial government released its weekly COVID-19 enforcement data, revealing 12 tickets were issued to businesses and individuals: five to people failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place at $298 a piece; five to people for various offences at $1,296 each; and two to businesses fined $5,000 a piece.

1:42 Pandemic, vaccine mandates contribute to school bus driver shortage in Manitoba Pandemic, vaccine mandates contribute to school bus driver shortage in Manitoba

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.