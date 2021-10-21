COVID-19: Pre-screening for Eric Church concert at SaskTel Centre begins

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel Centre is preparing to welcome music fans back with Saskatchewan’s public health measures in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

American country musician Eric Church is stopping in Saskatoon with his The Gather Again Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Fans must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results along with a government-issued photo ID to help streamline their arrival at the entrances. Attendees under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination/negative test policy.

Concert-goers are considered fully vaccinated if they received their second dose on or before Oct. 9.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test completed by a certified clinic by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Pre-screening of vaccination status will be available at the SaskTel Centre box office from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as well as starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. SaskTel Centre said fans will receive a tamper-proof wristband during the pre-screening process.

The Saskatoon concert venue has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services at 2911-D Cleveland Ave. to offer COVID-19 testing for ticket-holders.

Testing will be available at the following times and locations:

Thursday – until 5 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. The cost is $25 per test.

Friday – from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. The cost is $25 per test.

Saturday – from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. The cost is $30 per test with limited availability.

SaskTel Centre said masks are mandatory for all guests aged two years old and over to enter the venue and must be worn at all times inside unless actively drinking or eating.

Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

