Canada

COVID-19: Pre-screening for Eric Church concert at SaskTel Centre begins

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 3:03 pm
Eric Church is bringing his “Holdin’ My Own Tour” to Saskatchewan in March 2017. View image in full screen
SaskTel Centre has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services to offer COVID-19 testing for Eric Church concert ticket-holders in Saskatoon. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

SaskTel Centre is preparing to welcome music fans back with Saskatchewan’s public health measures in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

American country musician Eric Church is stopping in Saskatoon with his The Gather Again Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Read more: Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan

Fans must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results along with a government-issued photo ID to help streamline their arrival at the entrances. Attendees under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination/negative test policy.

Concert-goers are considered fully vaccinated if they received their second dose on or before Oct. 9.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test completed by a certified clinic by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan COVID-19 testing numbers drop with ICUs overcrowded

Pre-screening of vaccination status will be available at the SaskTel Centre box office from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as well as starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. SaskTel Centre said fans will receive a tamper-proof wristband during the pre-screening process.

The Saskatoon concert venue has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services at 2911-D Cleveland Ave. to offer COVID-19 testing for ticket-holders.

Testing will be available at the following times and locations:

  • Thursday – until 5 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. The cost is $25 per test.
  • Friday – from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. The cost is $25 per test.
  • Saturday – from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. The cost is $30 per test with limited availability.

SaskTel Centre said masks are mandatory for all guests aged two years old and over to enter the venue and must be worn at all times inside unless actively drinking or eating.

Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens' Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens
Live music community optimistic for recovery as Saskatchewan reopens – Jun 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagMusic tagSaskatoon News tagSaskTel Centre tagProof of vaccination tagEric Church tagSaskatoon Music tag

