Health

Ontario hospital association recommends mandatory staff COVID vaccination in letter to Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers' Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he is speaking with hospital officials before deciding on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. He said he’s concerned about the impact a COVID-19 vaccine mandate might have on the system “months down the road” if the government has to let go of a large number of healthcare workers.

An organization representing Ontario hospitals says it would like to see a provincial directive requiring all health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association shared its position today in a letter responding to Premier Doug Ford’s request for input on a possible mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers.

Read more: Ford asks hospitals for input on potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The association says it recommends a directive that would give employers the flexibility to address implementation issues, like timing and consequences for unvaccinated employees.

It says that would ensure stability of hospital services while such a policy takes effect.

READ MORE: Several Ontario hospitals move to enact mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors

The association recommends the province’s chief medical officer review hospitals’ implementation of such a policy, if one is brought in, by January to assess whether further action might be needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford last week asked stakeholders to weigh in on whether a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers would impact services.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
