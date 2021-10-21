Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 4

Only two days left!

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fourth day of Variety Week.

Twins Grey and Liam have been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, and both boys require wheelchairs for their mobility. Currently, the Abbotsford family of six needs to take two vehicles anywhere they go in order to transport everyone and both wheelchairs. A new Sunshine Family Van from Variety will allow the family to all travel together, and safely transport the twins in their wheelchairs.

4:40 Variety Week: Transportation challenge solved for Abbotsford family Variety Week: Transportation challenge solved for Abbotsford family

