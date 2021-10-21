Cobourg man faces drug trafficking charges after fentanyl, cocaine found: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces drug trafficking charges following an incident early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., a man fled the scene on foot when officers approached a vehicle in the area of James Street East.

The suspect was soon located and arrested. Police say the man was found in possession of 3.5 grams of fentanyl and 19.5 grams of cocaine. The drugs have a potential street value of $3,400, police said.

Terry Beaton, 36, of Cobourg, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

Beaton was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said.