Police seek 2 suspects after violent drive-thru incidents at Edmonton restaurants

Two people have been arrested and police are looking for two more after multiple violent incidents in Edmonton drive-thrus earlier this month.

At around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, police were called to the area of 103 Street and 80 Avenue for a weapons complaint.

According to a Thursday news release, a group of men were standing at a restaurant’s drive-thru window ordering food when a Dodge Durango pulled up behind them. The driver of the SUV allegedly got out, approached the men with a weapon before lowering the gun and firing a shot into the ground.

View image in full screen Police are hoping the public can identify the people in this photo after two incidents in Edmonton drive-thrus. Edmonton Police Service

Three other suspects then reportedly got out of the SUV and approached the group.

“Two of the suspects then violently assaulted an 18-year-old male and a 22-year-old male with both complainants falling and striking their heads on the ground,” the news release said.

The suspects continued to assault the two before returning to their vehicle and leaving the scene.

The two victims were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

About 25 minutes later, police were called to a restaurant drive-thru in the area of 96 Street and 165 Avenue.

Police were told a man driving an SUV approached the window and demanded a “large quantity of food.”

“The male suspect then verbally abused the clerk, before allegedly reaching for and displaying a firearm inside the vehicle, while staring at the restaurant employee,” police said in the news release.

View image in full screen Police are hoping the public can identify the people in this photo after two incidents in Edmonton drive-thrus. Edmonton Police Service

With the help of surveillance video, police were able to confirm the same Durango was involved in both incidents. On Oct. 10, police located the vehicle in the area of 178 Avenue and 103 Street NW.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home and reportedly found a gun, ammunition and 110 grams of cocaine.

Isiaha Chermak, 24, of Edmonton (the alleged driver) and Darrious Ellis (one of the alleged passengers), have both been charged with aggravated assault and various firearm-related offences.

Anyone with information about the other two involved — or the driver and passenger of the silver Mazda in the surveillance photos — is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

