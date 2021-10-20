Edmonton police ask public for doorbell and CCTV footage to identify sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking people in the northeast neighbourhood of Montrose to check their surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a sexual assault suspect.

On Monday, police were called to a report of a sexual assault against an elderly woman in the area of 121 Avenue and 61 Street. Police said the assault happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An unknown man rang the woman’s doorbell and reportedly forced himself into her home and sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The woman did not know the suspect, according to police.

The Edmonton Police Service is now asking people who live between 60 and 63 streets and 120 to 122 avenues to check their doorbell and CCTV footage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 for any suspicious activity.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 45 and 60, about six feet tall and 190 pounds. He had dark stubble on his face and was wearing glasses, a blue jacket, dark pants and a black toque, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.