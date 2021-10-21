Hamilton police investigating fire that ‘fully engulfed’ vehicles outside sports complex

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious fire after several vehicles were set ablaze outside the Glanbrook Sports Complex early Thursday morning.

In an email, Hamilton police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said officers were called to 4300 Binbrook Rd. for reports of a vehicle fire shortly after 2 a.m.

Two vehicles were “fully engulfed” in flames and four vehicles in total were damaged, two of which were City of Hamilton vehicles.

No suspects were in the area when officers arrived and no injuries have been reported to police.

The arson unit has been called in to investigate.

