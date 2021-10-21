Use of emergency alert not taken lightly when public safety at risk: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a lot of consideration went into sending out emergency alerts Wednesday night, which were issued prior to their arrest of a wanted man.

Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38, was arrested by police in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood after what RCMP called “high-risk” pursuits and with the help of a slew of police resources, including emergency response teams, police dogs and officers from detachments throughout the Interlake region, as well as Winnipeg police.

Supt. Rob Lasson told 680 CJOB the alert messages — which said Wadien was considered a threat to the public and encouraged people in the Selkirk, Interlake and Winnipeg areas to stay indoors — were issued while the manhunt was well underway.

“As the investigation progressed, we always conduct an ongoing risk assessment, taking into account many factors, including ongoing, escalating, dangerous behaviour … including the belief that he was in possession of firearms,” said Lasson.

“Last evening we concluded it was very prudent to public safety that the RCMP issue the public alert to ensure everyone was aware about the potential risk invoked by Mr. Wadien.

“Consideration to issue this public alert is taken very, very seriously, and only used where we believe there’s a very serious public safety risk. The decision is based on a very intensive risk assessment and as of last evening we deemed it appropriate. We do not take it lightly, and understand it can be very alarming to the public when it’s received.”

Lasson said Wadien’s risk assessment was based on his past criminal history, as well as the fact that he was believed to be armed and erratic.

“His behaviour throughout the two days, it continued to escalate in a very unpredictable, erratic manner. With some of his past criminal history, we deemed him very high risk.

“We didn’t have him contained for quite some time and we felt that there was a risk to the public.”

Rockwood resident Lorne Ross told 680 CJOB he was in the area while the manhunt was taking place, and it was impossible to ignore the police presence.

“We were told to lock all our vehicles and lock our doors,” he said.

“There was a real heavy police presence in our area. When I was going down the road, I could see searchlights just to the north, the next mile over. It was interesting.

“They had the (emergency response) team there — it was a heavy presence.”

Although the emergency alert successfully warned the public, a followup message wasn’t sent out via the same platform informing the public that the suspect had been caught.

Lasson said police made a number of efforts to get the word out — including recalling the news media for an official statement, as well as posting the news on social media — and that in future cases like this, the possibility of sending a followup to the emergency alert could potentially be looked at.

“As you can understand, when these things are rolling out, they’re very dynamic,” he said.

“Moving forward, if we do decide to do something like that, it’ll be assessed against all factors ongoing.”

