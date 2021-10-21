Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man, 25, killed in collision in Cambridge early Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 9:59 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 25-year-old man from London was killed during a crash early Thursday on Shantz Hill Road near Preston Parkway in Cambridge.

They say that at around 3 a.m., emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

Read more: Cambridge school placed under hold and secure

Police say a man, who was behind the wheel of a white Lexus, lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road and slammed into a Hydro pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Read more: Woodstock man arrested after drunk driver plows into parked car in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the road will remain closed for some time as Hydro crews work to repair the damage.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo police tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagPreston parkway Cambridge tagCambridge fatal collision tagCambridge Shantz Hill Road tagCambridge Shantz Hill Road fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers