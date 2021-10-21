London man, 25, killed in collision in Cambridge early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 25-year-old man from London was killed during a crash early Thursday on Shantz Hill Road near Preston Parkway in Cambridge.

They say that at around 3 a.m., emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

Police say a man, who was behind the wheel of a white Lexus, lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road and slammed into a Hydro pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the road will remain closed for some time as Hydro crews work to repair the damage.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.