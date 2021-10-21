SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Pfizer COVID-19 booster effective against virus, Delta strain, company says

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 21, 2021 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'FDA set to authorize mixing and matching for 3rd COVID-19 booster shots in U.S.' FDA set to authorize mixing and matching for 3rd COVID-19 booster shots in U.S.
WATCH: FDA set to authorize mixing and matching for 3rd COVID-19 booster shots in U.S.

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE on Thursday said data from a phase three trial demonstrated high efficacy of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine against the virus, including the Delta variant.

They said a trial of 10,000 participants aged 16 or older showed 95.6 per cent effectiveness against the diseases, during a period when the Delta strain was prevalent.

The study also found that the booster shot had a favorable safety profile.

Read more: COVID-19 booster shots now recommended for long-term care residents: NACI

Pfizer had said its two-shot vaccine’s efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84 per cent effectiveness from a peak of 96 per cent four months after a second dose. Some countries had already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses.

Story continues below advertisement

The drugmakers said the median time between the second dose and the booster shot or the placebo in the study was around 11 months, adding that there were only five cases of COVID-19 in the booster group, compared with 109 cases in the group which received the placebo shot.

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19' Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19
Experts say seniors should now receive booster shots against COVID-19

The median age of the participants was 53 years, with 55.5 per cent of participants between 16 and 55 years, and 23.3 per cent at 65 years or older.

The companies said they would submit detailed results of the trial for peer-reviewed publication, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory agencies as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S., E.U. and Canadian regulators have recommended a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc for patients with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Read more: NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

Canada is also recommending a third dose for residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate settings.

— With files from Global News

© 2021 Reuters
