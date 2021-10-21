Menu

Crime

Five arrests in Montreal and South Shore drug bust on Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 8:35 am
SPVM View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

Five suspected drug traffickers were arrested Tuesday during searches carried out in private residences in Montreal, and Brossard and Montérégie on the South Shore.

The police operations were carried out as part of an investigation launched last April by the Service de Police de l’Agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL).

Read more: Quebec provincial police raid homes, seize vehicles in sweeping drug trafficking operation

Following Tuesday’s arrests, police officers from the SPAL’s intervention group, assisted by agents from the tactical intervention group (GTI) of the Montreal police, carried out a series of searches Wednesday. They seized cocaine, crack, cell phones, various other objects such as computers, money, and knives, along with two vehicles, and a firearm with an altered serial number.

Four of five suspects arrested are being held for their court appearance while one suspect was released on bail.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cocaine tagSPVM tagDrug Bust tagBrossard tagMonteregie tagRaid tagCrack tagSPAL tag

