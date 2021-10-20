COVID-19: 25 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,836, including 262 deaths to date.

Local public health also reported 27 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,321, including 107 cases that are active.

Seven of the new cases are in Penetanguishene, while four are in Bracebridge, three are in Barrie, three are in Innisfil and three are in New Tecumseth. The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, three people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 22 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,836 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,429 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 595,867 infections, including 9,823 deaths.