SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 25 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 6:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test' Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test
WATCH: There’s mounting interest in a promising treatment for COVID-19 – a first-of-its-kind program underway in Hamilton.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,836, including 262 deaths to date.

Local public health also reported 27 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,321, including 107 cases that are active.

Read more: COVID-19 booster shots now recommended for long-term care residents: NACI

Seven of the new cases are in Penetanguishene, while four are in Bracebridge, three are in Barrie, three are in Innisfil and three are in New Tecumseth. The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, three people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 22 are not immunized.

Read more: Generator fire at RVH in Barrie, Ont. prompts investigation

Meanwhile, 75.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,836 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,429 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 595,867 infections, including 9,823 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Small businesses preparing for less financial aid' Small businesses preparing for less financial aid
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers