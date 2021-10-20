Cambridge public school placed under hold and secure by Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge public school was placed under a hold and secure on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

It said end-of-day bell times had been changed at Silverheights Public School.

Read more: Woodstock man arrested after drunk driver plows into parked car in Cambridge

The WRDSB says it is working with Waterloo Regional Police and will provide more information when it can.

“I confirm that at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Scott Road in Cambridge for a report of a suspicious person with a large dog,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News in an email.

Read more: School vaccination programs to return in Waterloo Region in November

Story continues below advertisement

She said the board made the decision to place the school under a hold and secure.

The hold and secure had been lifted by 3:45 p.m.